NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Announced
September 12, 2023 | Posted by
The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament is set to return soon. On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was announced that the Women’s Breakout Tournament was “coming soon.” While no names have yet to be confirmed for the tournament, Lola Vice said she planned to enter and win the tournament.
Roxanne Perez won the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament in 2022.
Soon 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QamAbBzX5P
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 13, 2023
