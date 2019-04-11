wrestling / News
NXT Women’s Championship Match Announced For Next Week
April 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Shayna Baszler will defend the NXT Championship against Kairi Sane on next week’s episode of NXT. William Regal announced in the following video that Baszler will defend her title against Sane. However, Baszler said that “when she wins,” Sane will not get another shot at the title.
The episode airs next week on WWE Network.
EXCLUSIVE: @RealKingRegal announces @QoSBaszler's next challenger… but the champ will only agree to the match under ONE condition! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/9Gt3XzEaLv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 11, 2019
