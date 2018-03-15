NXT Women’s Championship Match Official For NXT Takeover: New Orleans

– The NXT Women’s Championship match is officially announced for NXT Takeover: New Orleans. Shayna Baszler will face Ember Moon for the championship at the WrestleMania weekend show.

NXT Takeover: New Orleans takes place on April 7th in New Orleans, the day before WrestleMania 34. The full updated card is below:

* NXT Championship Match: Aleister Black vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Ember Moon

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: TBA vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish

* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Ethan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian Dain