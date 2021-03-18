wrestling / News
NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week
The Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line next week on NXT. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will defend their titles against Aaliyah and Jessica Kamea next week.
Also announced for next week are:
* Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark
* William Regal finds a soluction for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole to settle their issues
NXT airs next Wednesday on USA Network.
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED!#WWENXT Women's #TagTeamChampions @ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon will defend their titles against @JessiKameaWWE & @WWE_Aliyah NEXT WEEK! @RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/6wMQ2RYw1e
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 18, 2021
Reminder: They run the #WWENXT Women's division.@DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE vs. @ZoeyStarkWWE & @shirai_io NEXT WEEK. pic.twitter.com/amv68sCUDa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 18, 2021
