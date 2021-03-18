NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week

The Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line next week on NXT. WWE announced on tonight’s show that Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will defend their titles against Aaliyah and Jessica Kamea next week.

Also announced for next week are:

* Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai & Zoey Stark

* William Regal finds a soluction for Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole to settle their issues

NXT airs next Wednesday on USA Network.