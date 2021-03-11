wrestling / News
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Announced, First Champions Crowned
We officially have Women’s Tag Team Titles in NXT, with the first champions crowned. On tonight’s show, William Regal opened the episode by making his two blockbuster announcement. In addition to the reveal that NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver will be a two-night event, he announced that due to the controversial end of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match last week that saw Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeat Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez by making the wrong person tap out, the brand is instituting its own women’s tag titles.
Regal also announced that Kai and Gonzalez are the inaugural champions. This is the first WWE title reigns for both Kai and Gonzalez. You can see some clips from the segment below:
Another FIRST in the #WWENXT Women's Division!@DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE are your FIRST-EVER #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamChampions!!! @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/E7jqHM0X6S
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 11, 2021
.@ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon just made @RealKingRegal's job 𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 easy. @DakotaKai_WWE & @RaquelWWE will defend their newly-received #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles against 🖤 & 🌛 TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/gS5gckaGAP
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Comments On Hall of Fame Induction Of Molly Holly
- Joey Janela Says His Critics Should Get Strep Throat, ‘Maybe Death’
- Date Revealed For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame, Two Classes Inducted
- Eric Bischoff On Infamous Jeff Hardy vs. Sting Match At TNA Victory Road 2011, TNA’s Handling Of Incident, Backstage Reaction