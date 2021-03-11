NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Announced, First Champions Crowned

We officially have Women’s Tag Team Titles in NXT, with the first champions crowned. On tonight’s show, William Regal opened the episode by making his two blockbuster announcement. In addition to the reveal that NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver will be a two-night event, he announced that due to the controversial end of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match last week that saw Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeat Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez by making the wrong person tap out, the brand is instituting its own women’s tag titles.

Regal also announced that Kai and Gonzalez are the inaugural champions. This is the first WWE title reigns for both Kai and Gonzalez. You can see some clips from the segment below: