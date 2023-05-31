Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match of the NXT Women Championship and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches and segments were announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal

* Ilja Dragunov returns

* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

In addition, challenges were made for Ava vs. Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers vs. Diamond Mine. However, those bouts have not yet been confirmed.