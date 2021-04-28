wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Women’s Title Match Set For May 11th NXT, Bronson Reed Earns NXT North American Title Shot

April 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Raquel Gonzalez Mercedes Martinez

– Raquel Gonzalez will make her first official defense of the NXT Women’s Title in two weeks on NXT. WWE announced tonight that Mercedes Martinez will face Gonzalez for the title on the May 11th episode of NXT. Martinez defeated Dakota Kai on tonight’s show by DQ after Gonzalez came in during the match and kicked Martinez, then took her out after the match.

– On other title shot news, Bronson Reed earned a shot at Johnny Gargano’s NXT North American Championship by defeating Austin Theory on tonight’s show. Reed won after he hit the Tsunami on Theory, getting the chance to do so thanks to a distraction caused by Dexter Lumis coming to ringside and having a moment with Indi Hartwell on the ring apron:

article topics :

Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

