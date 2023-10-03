wrestling / News
NXT Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
October 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Monday live on USA Network:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox
* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar
* Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez
More Trending Stories
- Adam Copeland Files Four New Trademarks Including ‘Cope’ and ‘Ledgend’
- Adam Copeland Says He and WWE Have ‘Outgrown Each Other’, Says He Still Loves The Company
- Note On Why AEW Can Use ‘Rated R Superstar’ For Adam Copeland
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos