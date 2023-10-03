wrestling / News

NXT Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

October 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Monday live on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox
* Viking Rules Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar
* Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

