wrestling / News

NXT Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

October 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 10-23-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an NXT Women’s Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Monday night live on USA Network:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Logan Paul returns to Raw

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

