NXT Women’s Title Match, More Set For NXT Halloween Havoc
Io Shirai knows who the opponent is for her NXT Women’s Championship defense at Halloween Havoc. On tonight’s episode, Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart (with help from Indi Hartwell) to earn a title shot against Shirai on the October 28th specially-themed episode of the show.
In addition, it was revealed that the match will have a “Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal”-decided stipulation. William Regal revealed the news at the end of NXT, with Shotzi Blackheart revealing the wheels. The NXT North American Title match between Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest will also have a “Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal” stipulation.
The updated card for the show is:
* NXT North American Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest
* NXT Women’s Championship Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
NEXT WEEK: @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango vs. @roderickstrong & @theBobbyFish for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles!
IN TWO WEEKS AT #HalloweenHavoc: @RheaRipley_WWE vs. @RaquelWWE & @shirai_io vs. @CandiceLeRae for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/ObZWMdmjsk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 15, 2020
SPIN THE WHEEL… MAKE A DEAL!!!
Consider the stakes RAISED at #HalloweenHavoc!! #WWENXT@JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae @ShotziWWE @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/dx7GY1RCZD
— WWE (@WWE) October 15, 2020
