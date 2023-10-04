NXT Women’s Title Match Set For NXT Halloween Havoc Night One

Becky Lynch’s NXT Women’s Title defense is set for night one of NXT Halloween Havoc. On Tuesday’s episode of NXT, Lyra Valkyria won a triple threat match over Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez to earn a title shot at the October 24th special episode of NXT.

Lynch’s spot in the match is not guaranteed, as she will have to defeat Tegan Nox on next week’s Raw to retain her title. The winner of that match will then go on to face Valkyria.

The match is the first yet announced for the two-night event, which takes place on successive Tuesdays on USA Network.