NXT Women’s Title Match Set For Tuesday’s Episode

February 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Lyra Valkyria Image Credit: WWE

During tonight’s NXT live event in Venice, FL, an NXT women’s title match was set for Tuesday’s episode on the USA Network. Lyra Valkyria will defend against Shotzi. Shotzi made a surprise appearance at the event teaming with GiGi Dolin against Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

