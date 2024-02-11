NXT Women’s Title Match Set For Tuesday’s Episode

During tonight’s NXT live event in Venice, FL, an NXT women’s title match was set for Tuesday’s episode on the USA Network. Lyra Valkyria will defend against Shotzi. Shotzi made a surprise appearance at the event teaming with GiGi Dolin against Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.

