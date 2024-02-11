wrestling / News
NXT Women’s Title Match Set For Tuesday’s Episode
February 10, 2024
During tonight’s NXT live event in Venice, FL, an NXT women’s title match was set for Tuesday’s episode on the USA Network. Lyra Valkyria will defend against Shotzi. Shotzi made a surprise appearance at the event teaming with GiGi Dolin against Valkyria and Tatum Paxley.
