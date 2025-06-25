NXT Women’s Title Match Set For WWE Evolution

The first match is official for WWE Evolution following this week’s NXT. Jordynne Grace defeated Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, and Jaida Parker in a Fatal Four-Way match on Tuesday’s show to earn an NXT Women’s Championship match against Jacy Jayne for the all-women’s PPV. Grace pinned Parker following a Torture Rack Bomb to pick up the win and the title shot.

The match is the first announced for the show, which takes place on July 12th and will air live on Peacock and Netflix internationally.