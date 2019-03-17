WWE News: Canvas 2 Canvas Features NXT World Title Art, Top Instagram Photos Include Lacey Evans and Billie Kay, 17th Anniversary of The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video, where Rob Schamberger created some new artwork showcasing the NXT World title. You can check out that video below.

– WWE.com released its picks for the top Superstar Instagram photos of the week. This week’s picks include Lacey Evans and Billie Kay. You can check out some of those images below.

– Today marks the 17th anniversary of The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, which took took place at WrestleMania 18 in March 2002. You can check out the clip WWE shared from the match below.