wrestling / News
Details On NXT Wrestler Being Considered For WWE Main Roster
April 24, 2025
Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net reports that a wrestler from NXT is being considered for a main roster run in WWE soon. According to the report, Tony D’Angelo is a name that has been discussed in regards to a call up.
D’Angelo has been with NXT since 2021. Many of his contemporaries from that time, including partners and rivals, have since went to the main roster. This includes Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Legado del Fantasma, the Creed Brothers and more.
Tony D’Angelo is a name that has been thrown around when it comes to a potential main roster call up from #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SswEKvloCh
— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) April 23, 2025
