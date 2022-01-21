NXT Wrestler Javier Bernal Reportedly Told To Cut His Hair

As we previously reported, NXT’s Javier Bernal will make his WWE debut tonight against Draco Anthony. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bernal, who used to work as a hair model, was told to get his hair cut by John Laurinaitis. During rehearsals, Laurinaitis saw him and spoke to him after, noting he should make the change. He did note that the choice was up to Bernal. However, it seems Bernal did as he was asked, as you can see from the match graphic above.