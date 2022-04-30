NXT Wrestler Raelyn Divine Comments On Her WWE Release

As we reported yesterday, WWE released ten wrestlers from NXT 2.0, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland and more. One of those talents, Raelyn Divine, took to Twitter to comment on her exit.

She wrote: “let me just say, i am STILL in LOVE with this. i am 6 feet and 3 inches of twisted steel and sex appeal. I. AM. NOT. DONE.”

Divine was signed to a developmental contract but never had the chance to debut on WWE TV.