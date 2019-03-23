wrestling / News

NXT Wrestler Ricardo Miller Requests WWE Release

March 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricardo Miller

Squared Circle Sirens owner Casey revealed on Twitter that NXT wrestler Ricardo Miller has requested his released his release from WWE. He is the second wrestler to do so in as many days, following the exit of Stacey Ervin Jr yesterday. He wrote:

It’s unknown at this time why Miller asked for his release from the company. He joined the Performance Center last month in a class that included Trevor Lee, ACH and Samuel Shaw, among others.

