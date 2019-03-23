NXT Wrestler Ricardo Miller Requests WWE Release

Squared Circle Sirens owner Casey revealed on Twitter that NXT wrestler Ricardo Miller has requested his released his release from WWE. He is the second wrestler to do so in as many days, following the exit of Stacey Ervin Jr yesterday. He wrote:

So apparently Ricardo Miller has requested his release from NXT. He started with Karen Q, Sam Shaw, and Rachael Evers. Had a football background and was picking things up quickly from what I heard. pic.twitter.com/G0ESjyUgxH — casey (@ifyouseekcasey) March 23, 2019

It’s unknown at this time why Miller asked for his release from the company. He joined the Performance Center last month in a class that included Trevor Lee, ACH and Samuel Shaw, among others.