WWE News: NXT Writer Position Open, Xavier Woods Plays Gears 5, Hawkins & Ryder Do Four-Day Figure Hunt
– WWE is seeking a new member of the NXT creative team. The company posted a job listing looking for an NXT writer, with the job description as follows:
NXT develops and produces live weekly episodic programming that is sports-centric and reality based. The creative team’s goal is to provide compelling stories portrayed by the world’s most charismatic and diverse athletes.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop clearly defined yet emotionally complex characters for a diverse group of NXT Superstars
Script descriptive, thought-provoking, edgy, creative storylines for NXT Superstars
Collaborate with a team of road and home-based writers to create compelling stories that capture a global audience fitting multiple demographics
Provide punch-up for specific scripted segments as well as review the totality of entire episodes for continuity and flow
Incorporate consumer insights and social media to deliver impactful storylines that are consistent with the brand and each talent’s skills and history
Qualifications:
Minimum of five years professional writing for TV, film or social media
Professional TV staff experience in drama and comedy a plus
Writing and directing reality television a plus
Experience in all aspects of live TV production a plus
Plugged into pop culture
Work closely and effectively with Talent, Writers, Producers & Performance Center Coaches
Strong understanding of WWE’s audience (demographic and psychographic) a plus but not required
Excellent communication skills and the ability to work in a team environment
BA/BS in Film, TV, Drama, Media Studies, Communications or similar field of study or industry experience in lieu of degree
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Xavier Woods streaming Gears of War 5:
– Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder posted their latest Major Wrestling Figure Podcast episode, with the duo spending the weekend hunting down new figures for their collections:
