NXT’s Next PPV Reportedly To Be Held Same Day As AEW All Out

NXT and AEW could be going head-to-head for the first time in over a year, as a new report says NXT’s next PPV will be held the same day as All Out. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NXT’s next PPV will take place on September 4th on Peacock, the same day as All Out is set to take place in Chicago.

WWE has yet to announce the event, but if the report holds true this would be the first night both NXT and AEW broadcast on the same day since the so-called “Wednesday Night Wars” ended with NXT moving to Tuesday nights back in April of 2021. All Out is set to take place at the NOW Arena and begin at 8 PM ET; there’s no word on when the NXT event would take place that day.

The NXT show will be the company’s first Peacock special since NXT In Your House took place on June 4th.