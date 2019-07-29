NXT’s Pat McAfee Joins ESPN’s College Football Announce Team

– NXT announcer Pat McAfee is heading over to ESPN on Thursday nights this fall for college football. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that McAfee, who calls the NXT pre-game shows, is joining the network for their Thursday Night College Football announce team. McAfee will also be making regular appearances on ESPN’s Get Up morning show.

McAfee, who signed a multi-year contract with WWE in December, commented on the new gig as you can see below: