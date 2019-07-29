wrestling / News
NXT’s Pat McAfee Joins ESPN’s College Football Announce Team
– NXT announcer Pat McAfee is heading over to ESPN on Thursday nights this fall for college football. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that McAfee, who calls the NXT pre-game shows, is joining the network for their Thursday Night College Football announce team. McAfee will also be making regular appearances on ESPN’s Get Up morning show.
McAfee, who signed a multi-year contract with WWE in December, commented on the new gig as you can see below:
Ladies and gentlemen… I'm the luckiest dude on earth.
Thursday nights are about to be a GREAT time on @ESPN with @Hasselbeck, @AdamAmin, and @MollyAMcGrath.
We're just getting started beautiful people… pic.twitter.com/klS64uDFqe
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 29, 2019
