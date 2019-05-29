wrestling / News

NXT’s Rachael Evers Hit By Drunk Driver, Says She’s Okay

May 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rachael Ellering Rachel Evers Mae Young Classic

– Rachael Evers is feeling lucky walking away from being hit by a drunk driver in Orlando, Florida today. Evers, aka Rachael Ellering, posted to Twitter to note that she was hit on the way home from the Performance Center by a drunk guy who did a hit and run. She managed to chase after him and got some pictures, which she posted to her Twitter account.

Evers, the daughter of manager Paul Ellering, signed with WWE earlier this year and worked the NXT TV taping earlier this month.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Rachael Ellering, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading