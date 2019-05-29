NXT’s Rachael Evers Hit By Drunk Driver, Says She’s Okay

– Rachael Evers is feeling lucky walking away from being hit by a drunk driver in Orlando, Florida today. Evers, aka Rachael Ellering, posted to Twitter to note that she was hit on the way home from the Performance Center by a drunk guy who did a hit and run. She managed to chase after him and got some pictures, which she posted to her Twitter account.

Evers, the daughter of manager Paul Ellering, signed with WWE earlier this year and worked the NXT TV taping earlier this month.

Let me start by saying this: I am ok. I was hit by a drunk driver today on my way home from the PC. Hit and run. I’m extremely thankful it was my passengers side that was hit. Some people aren’t so lucky-please DONT DRINK AND DRIVE. — Rachael Evers (@RachaelEversWWE) May 29, 2019