wrestling
NXT’s Tatum Paxley Appears At TNA Against All Odds, Battles Jordynne Grace
June 14, 2024 | Posted by
NXT had a presence at TNA Against All Odds, with Tatum Paxley answering Jordynne Grace’s open challenge. Friday’s TNA+ event saw Paxley, whose attempt to steal the Knockouts Title at NXT Battleground cost Grace her match against Roxanne Perez, appear and answer Grace’s open challenge for a title match.
Grace picked up the win over Paxley with the Juggernaut Driver to retain her title. Ash By Elegance then attacked Grace, but Grace fought her off and poured champagne on her.
