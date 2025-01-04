Nyla Rose Says Adam Copeland Has Been ‘A Ray Of Sunshine’ In AEW

Nyla Rose says that it’s been great having Adam Copeland in AEW, calling him a “ray of sunshine” backstage. Rose spoke on AEW Unrestricted about Copeland, who returned to AEW TV at Worlds End, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Copeland’s influence backstage: “He has been a ray of sunshine in the back. Talking to everybody, giving advice, and never shying anybody away. He’s always super approachable.”

On getting advice from Copeland: “He’s gonna give it to you straight, so you know you can trust his word, his vision.”