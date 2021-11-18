wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Advances In AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament
Nyla Rose has moved onto the semifinals of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. Rose defeated Hikaru Shida on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to advance in the tournament, making her tap out to a standing stretch muffler after Serena Deeb hit Shida with a chop block on the outside.
You can see highlights from the match below. Rose will face the winner of Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in the semifinals.
.@shidahikaru chopping down the 🌲 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/f84hkTnPZE
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021
.@NylaRoseBeast answering our question for us… #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zyd7bNbNGl
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021
.@NylaRoseBeast tried to flatten @shidahikaru, instead she flattened the chair! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/zHa9QyoDmJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
When keeping it real goes wrong: Kendo Stick edition #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/i8sqiq0kOm
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 18, 2021
WHACK! Payback for @shidahikaru on @VickieGuerrero – Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/09NDC6h9Wn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
