Nyla Rose Advances In AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament

Nyla Rose has moved onto the semifinals of the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. Rose defeated Hikaru Shida on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to advance in the tournament, making her tap out to a standing stretch muffler after Serena Deeb hit Shida with a chop block on the outside.

You can see highlights from the match below. Rose will face the winner of Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho in the semifinals.