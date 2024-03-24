Nyla Rose On Getting Advice From People In AEW, Says Mark Henry Has Been a Big Help

Nyla Rose is not afraid to ask for advice in AEW, and she named Mark Henry and others as those who have helped her. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On getting advice backstage: “I’m constantly trying to pick brains, but then my social anxiety gets the best of me. I’ll see Bryan Danielson, I see him backstage and I’ll be like, ‘Is now a good time, maybe I should wait, should I wait, I don’t know. It looks like he’s lying, should I wait. I don’t want this right now, I want the truth.’ I never know when is a good time to approach certain people, but I definitely have talked to him, talked to Adam Copeland, Mark Henry has been huge for me, he’s been a super big help for me. Paul Wight when I see him. Just anybody that I can get any amount of ear time with, especially the guys in FTR, they’ve been super helpful as well.”

On Mark Henry: “He just wants the best for all of his “kids”, he wants the best for the business, he wants the best for the future. It’s awesome. It’s refreshing, but selfishly, it’s awesome. I love that he actually gives a crap about me and what I do. Anything he says, I’m like, ‘Alright cool, bet.’ I’ll straight up ask him, ‘Hey, how was it, were you happy, did it make you proud?’ When the announce table is in the position, I’ll walk back and peak over at him and see if he’s smiling or paying attention or whatever, when I see he’s got that Mark smile, I can tell he enjoyed the beautiful violence I displayed in the ring.”