Nyla Rose on AEW Not Making Her Gender Part of Storylines, TNT Executive Talks WWE Putting NXT Against AEW

– Nyla Rose, Brandi Rhodes, TNT general manager Brett Weitz, and Chris Jericho spoke with the Washington Post for a new interview discussing AEW Dynamite’s premiere on TNT and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Weitz on AEW’s diversity: “We expect the ring to look like the world does. When you open up the prism and spread the lens out wider and show people that you as a consumer are represented here… that’s really empowering for people.”

Brandi Rhodes on AEW’s inclusivity: “[We’re] looking at everybody as a wrestling star. Sometimes people see wrestlers for other attributes they have — their race, gender or sexuality — we just see this person as an incredible athlete, and we need them on our team.”

Rose on AEW not turning her gender into something for storylines: “That was a huge thing for me … transphobic critics who say AEW is shoving [her gender] down their throats couldn’t be more wrong. Nobody said anything!”

Rose on dealing with transphobes and trolls: “It’s a little hard to see such hateful, spiteful vitriol being spewed daily. It doesn’t cost you anything to use my proper pronouns. That’s how I identify, that’s who I am, that’s not a character, that doesn’t go away when the camera stops rolling.”

Rose on AEW making everyone feel welcome: “It’s awesome to have a company have your back like that. They’re taking steps as best they can to make sure it’s a safe space for everyone, so everyone feels welcome.”

Weitz on WWE putting NXT on Wednesdays opposite AEW: “It’s really rare for a challenger to be on offense right out of the gate and I’m surprised Vince went to defense as fast as he did. I don’t think a monarchy can last forever.”

Chris Jericho on the “war” between the two companies: “I don’t care [about counterprogramming]. Put on NXT, put on the Super Bowl, put on the return of Jesus Christ from above. We’re just worrying about ourselves and worrying about putting on the best show we can.”