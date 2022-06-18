Nyla Rose On Wanting Another AEW Women’s Title Run, Possibility Of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

In a recent interview on The Sessions, Nyla Rose discussed wanting another AEW Women’s title run, the possibility of AEW adding Women’s Tag Team titles, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Nyla Rose on the growth of the AEW women’s division: “This is my own theory, but I think a big part of that is why so many people love AEW in general. We feel more authentic and more grounded because a lot of us came from the indies, so a lot of us were touring the country and you saw us on the smaller stages. You feel a little more invested. You’ve seen them grow. You’ve had these one-on-one encounters with them on the indies and now they’re elevated, so you feel like a part of you is up there with them. That’s just my personal take, but I think it has a big part to do with why people are so invested.”

On wanting another AEW Women’s title run and the possibility of AEW adding Women’s Tag Team titles: “I would love a second title run. At this stage, in AEW’s lineage, I’d personally would love to bring in some tag titles. That’s just me – well I shouldn’t say that’s just me, that’s a lot of people. We’ve got to wait for the right time. But I’m being impatient about it. I want it right now. Let’s do it, right now. There’s a few [potential tag team partners]. If you’ve been following myself on Dark and Elevation, me and Emi Sakura, I think we make a great team. She’s someone I can trust and rely on. Diamante, our other counterpart. I would say Bunny, but her and Penelope have a really cool thing going. They’ve got a thing going on. I have tagged with the both of them, we’ve done some trios stuff. I think they look great together. So I’ll let them have that.”

