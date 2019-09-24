Nyla Rose Apologizes For Hurtful Deleted Tweet

– AEW star and transgender woman Nyla Rose issued an apology for a hurtful tweet that she quickly deleted. The deleted tweet came after someone posted a transphobic message in response to her, which led to her saying, “Awwwww you want attention hun?? What’s wrong baby? mommy not hug you enough??? Did daddy mouth touch you in the no no place?”

You can see her apology in the tweet below:

“I would like to apologize for my comment yesterday. I have always tried to take the high road and rise above/ignore the hateful/hurtful insults I receive daily. Unfortunately, I let some hateful comments get in the way of my better judgment. I believe that sometimes people forget that real people are on the other end of the screen. I replied in frustration and anger and didn’t consider the people that it could affect and hurt. For that I am truly sorry.”

My constant goal is to be better than I was the day before. Today is no exception. pic.twitter.com/LMAuyFlrl3 — 🌺💀Nyla Rose💀🌺 (@NylaRoseBeast) September 24, 2019

Rose is still scheduled to face Riho for the vacant AEW Women’s Title on Oct. 2.