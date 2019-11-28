wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Attacks Mouthy ‘Fan’ Ahead of AEW Dynamite, Dark Order Launches Website
– Nyla Rose wasn’t in the mood to be sassed by a “fan” ahead of tonight’s Dynamite, and gave him a taste of why you shouldn’t piss her off. AEW posted video of Rose arriving at the arena tonight for Dynamite and ignoring fan requests for autographs. When one taunted her and said he really wanted “the champ’s” autograph, she turned around and ended up beating him up, then dumping him in a bin:
#AEW EXCLUSIVE@NylaRoseBeast wasn't playing around when she arrived here at the @Sears_Centre
Watch #AEWDynamite live TONIGHT & every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/IYTI9Rg1rv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 27, 2019
– The Dark Order has launched their official website. You can check it out here.
