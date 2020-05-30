wrestling / News
Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole, Brian Cage Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Nyla Rose and Brian Cage are both set to compete in matches on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Friday that Rose will face Big Swole on next week’s episode, her first match since losing the AEW Women’s Championship to Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing.
In addition, it was announced that Cage will be in action. Cage debuted at Double or Nothing with Taz as his manager, coming in as the mystery man to win the Casino Ladder Match and earn an AEW World Title match at Fyter Fest.
Also announced for the show are a sit-down interview with FTR and:
* TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Jungle Boy
* Tag Championship Match: Hangman/Omega vs. Sabian/Havoc
* Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana
Next week on Dynamite – Your former #AEW Women's World Champion @NylaRoseBeast takes on the returning @SwoleWorld in singles action!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/PiYdqbmd5I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 29, 2020
Next week on Dynamite – "TheMachine" @MrGMSI_BCage with @OfficialTaz in his corner will be in action!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/wOqPeAvSlz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- List of Wrestlers Used To Stand Around Ring As Audience At WWE Tapings
- Kairi Sane Reportedly Alerted STARDOM About Hana Kimura’s ‘Goodbye’ Social Media Post
- AJ Styles Discusses Getting Backlash From Some Fans For Leaving TNA & Joining WWE, Says TNA Wanting To Cut His Pay Put Chip On His Shoulder
- Booker T Says If It Wasn’t for Vince Russo, He Probably Never Would Have Been World Champion, Gives Russo Credit for Changing His Life, Russo Responds