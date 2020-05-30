Nyla Rose vs. Big Swole, Brian Cage Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Nyla Rose and Brian Cage are both set to compete in matches on next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Friday that Rose will face Big Swole on next week’s episode, her first match since losing the AEW Women’s Championship to Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing.

In addition, it was announced that Cage will be in action. Cage debuted at Double or Nothing with Taz as his manager, coming in as the mystery man to win the Casino Ladder Match and earn an AEW World Title match at Fyter Fest.

Also announced for the show are a sit-down interview with FTR and:

* TNT Championship Match: Cody vs. Jungle Boy

* Tag Championship Match: Hangman/Omega vs. Sabian/Havoc

* Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana