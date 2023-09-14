Nyla Rose Calls Out People Who Wait In Airports For Wrestler Autographs

A common problem for wrestlers has been a group of individuals who wait in airports and similar locations to get autographs. These people then usually turn around and sell the autographed items on ebay as a way to get profits. The situation went viral earlier this year when a video of Rey Mysterio being asked to sign multiple things made the rounds, with the people trying to tarnish Rey’s reputation for not signing everything. In posts on Twitter, Nyla Rose called out these same people and said she had special conditions they had to meet if they wanted her autograph.

She wrote: “From now on if you are a group of assholes lurking at the airport at 5:30 in the morning waiting on autographs. I ain’t signing shit unless you have a coffee for me and you hit the Nana and let me record it… it’s only fair. Not even creep behavior. Just selfish asshole behavior… the people that do this resell… they want, dare I say demanding your product (your signature) for them to re-sell and pocket all The money off someone else’s likeness. Then it creates a Weird situation for actual fans because now they’re scared to approach in a totally innocent and organic chance encounter. I can’t speak for anyone else but if it’s a genuine chance encounter and you see me out somewhere, by all means come say hi. I’m happy to sign the thing or take the picture… forever blessed and grateful to do so.”

