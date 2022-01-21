Nyla Rose Comments On Withdrawing From Event Due COVID, Replacement Set

Nyla Rose took to social media to comment on her having to withdraw from a wrestling appearance due to COVID-19, while also announcing her replacement. As previously noted, Enjoy Wrestling announced that Rose had to be pulled due to a positive COVID test.

Rose posted to Twitter, writing:

“It absolutely breaks my heart to have to cancel shows… but in this case it would have been incredibly negligent of myself no to do so. However there are benefits to being dark order adjacent…”

The post was also a retweet of the announcement that Evil Uno is replacing her at the January 22nd show.