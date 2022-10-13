wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title
October 13, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion.
She wrote: “TBS CHAMP cause I’m that
Beautiful
Individual
That
Causes
Havoc
@ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”
— TBS CHAMPION DJ NYLA ROSE (@NylaRoseBeast) October 13, 2022
