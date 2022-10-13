Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title

In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion.

She wrote: “TBS CHAMP cause I’m that

Beautiful

Individual

That

Causes

Havoc

@ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV”