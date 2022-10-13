wrestling / News

Nyla Rose Continues To Taunt Jade Cargill Over Stolen TBS Title

October 13, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Nyla Rose Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Nyla Rose taunted the AEW TBS champion Jade Cargill after stealing her belt on last week’s Rampage. Rose has been claiming she is now the champion.

She wrote: “TBS CHAMP cause I’m that

Beautiful
Individual
That
Causes
Havoc

@ShopAEW @aew now run me that shirt!!! @VickieGuerrero @MarinaShafir #viciousvixens #VV

