Nyla Rose Names Her Fantasy Lead-In Show Idea For AEW Dynamite

Nyla Rose recently discussed what her ideal dream show would be as a lead-in to AEW Dynamite. Rose spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked what her choice of a lead-in would be.

“My ideal lead in, just pure fantasy world?,” she said. “My pure fantasy world lead-in show for AEW Dynamite would be a road show with me, Ethan Page, Brodie King and Danhausen where we go around to different towns, we try the local cuisine—like a local mom and pop shop, whatever—we just pig out on local junk food and toy hunt. Is that why we get along? I think that’s why we get along so well. Danhausen is great for that sort of thing. I put him on my credit card, my credit limit went up. They gave me more money.”