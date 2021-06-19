wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Files Trademark For Ring Name and Nickname
PWInsider reports that on June 15, Nyla Rose filed to trademark her ring name and her wrestling nickname ‘The Native Beast’.
The trademarks are for:
G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Maintaining Balancing Act to Keep Broadcast Partners Happy
- Trish Stratus On Her Husband’s Reaction To Her Kissing The Rock In WWE, Building Special Friendship With Lita
- Note On AEW & ROH Stars Appearing With David Arquette On Celebrity Family Feud
- Tammy Sytch Issues Statement After Release From Prison