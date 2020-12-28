wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Honored Among Outsports’ Female Athletes of 2020
Nyla Rose was named one of Outsports’ nominees for its female athletes of 2020. The outlet published its list of honorees for the year, with Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas coming out on top. The others nominated were Rose and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird.
Rose’s entry reads:
“In February, Rose won the AEW Women’s World Championship, becoming the first trans woman to win a world title in a major U.S. wrestling promotion. She successfully defended her title before losing it to Hikaru Shida in the spring.”
Also honored today as we announce the #2020OutsportsAwards:@S10Bird and @NylaRoseBeast were both nominated alongside @TeamRojas45 for Outsports Female Athlete of the Year!https://t.co/JRyz12DWSE pic.twitter.com/tSvJd4pxF5
— Outsports (@outsports) December 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Others React to Death of Brodie Lee
- Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, Alexa Bliss, Others React to Death of Brodie Lee
- Randy Orton, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Brandi Rhodes, More React to Death of Brodie Lee
- Wrestling Industry Mourns Brodie Lee: Dustin Rhodes, Aleister Black, Big E, More