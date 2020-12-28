wrestling / News

Nyla Rose Honored Among Outsports’ Female Athletes of 2020

December 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nyla Rose

Nyla Rose was named one of Outsports’ nominees for its female athletes of 2020. The outlet published its list of honorees for the year, with Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas coming out on top. The others nominated were Rose and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird.

Rose’s entry reads:

“In February, Rose won the AEW Women’s World Championship, becoming the first trans woman to win a world title in a major U.S. wrestling promotion. She successfully defended her title before losing it to Hikaru Shida in the spring.”

