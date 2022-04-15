Nyla Rose Hopes To Be A Part of Wrestling Until She Dies

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Fightful), Nyla Rose spoke about her love of wrestling and said that she wants to be a part of the industry until her last breath.

She said: “I’ve got the wrestling sickness. I don’t want to go anywhere, honestly. I would love to be a part of this industry until my last breath as morbid as that is. After I can no longer be in the ring, I would love to be someone else’s Vickie. I would love to be you know take on that role and just kind of still be involved and then maybe, dual duties, work backstage as a producer or just some kind of way constantly just be in touch with this industry, be in touch with AEW, I would just love to work here for the rest of my life.“