Nyla Rose Is Excited For AEW Fight Forever, Plans To Beat Up Serpentico In The Game

In an interview with Fightful, Nyla Rose spoke about her excitement for AEW Fight Forever, which still does not have a release date. She also continued her ‘feud’ with Serpentico, as she plans to beat him up in the game.

She said: “That has me super excited. Big gamer. I don’t have to spend hours upon hours creating myself before playing the game. I can just boot it up, jump right in. Unless I’m unlockable. If I have to unlock myself, I’m gonna be so irritated. Oh, my God. The only thing that would be more irritating than that is if they made me play as Serpentico. I would lose my mind. He’s gonna be the character that I make to test out all the moves on.“