wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Is Excited For AEW Fight Forever, Plans To Beat Up Serpentico In The Game
January 7, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with Fightful, Nyla Rose spoke about her excitement for AEW Fight Forever, which still does not have a release date. She also continued her ‘feud’ with Serpentico, as she plans to beat him up in the game.
She said: “That has me super excited. Big gamer. I don’t have to spend hours upon hours creating myself before playing the game. I can just boot it up, jump right in. Unless I’m unlockable. If I have to unlock myself, I’m gonna be so irritated. Oh, my God. The only thing that would be more irritating than that is if they made me play as Serpentico. I would lose my mind. He’s gonna be the character that I make to test out all the moves on.“
