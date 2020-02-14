Nyla Rose, Jim Ross Respond Criticism Of AEW Women’s Title Match

Nyla Rose is the new AEW Women’s Champion after this week’s Dynamite, and both Rose and Jim Ross have responded to criticism sent their way over the title change and how it went down. Rose took to Twitter to fire back at a Twitter user who said they were done watching AEW because they “shouldn’t have a transwoman as a women’s champion it’s not right and it’s not fair. [Rose] should [be] wrestling men or no one.”

Meanwhile, JR replied to a couple of fans who pointed out that that he called Rose the “King of the Mountain,” clarifying that it was a slip of the tongue and not an intentional misgendering. He also said that his “See you Monday in Atlanta” as opposed to saying Wednesday was “human error”:

You should be mad you can’t grow a full beard. Face lookin like a whole unshaven ballsack ass bitch 🤣🤣 stay mad — 🥀💀NYLA ROSE GOLD💀🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) February 13, 2020