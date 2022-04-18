wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Loves Jade Cargill But Thinks She’d Make A Great TBS Champion
April 18, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Nyla Rose spoke about wanting to become the AEW TBS Champion, a belt that is currently held by the undefeated Jade Cargill.
She said: “I mean, we have a little teaser that didn’t come full circle. We had that three-way match. Myself, Thunder Rosa, and Jade. Jade is my girl, you know. I’m happy. I love seeing her doing what she’s doing right now. I think she makes an excellent TBS Champion. But who’s to say, what is down the line. As much as I love and respect Jade, if the opportunity presents itself, I think I’d be a great TBS Champion, too.“
