Nyla Rose Loves Jade Cargill But Thinks She’d Make A Great TBS Champion

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Nyla Rose spoke about wanting to become the AEW TBS Champion, a belt that is currently held by the undefeated Jade Cargill.

She said: “I mean, we have a little teaser that didn’t come full circle. We had that three-way match. Myself, Thunder Rosa, and Jade. Jade is my girl, you know. I’m happy. I love seeing her doing what she’s doing right now. I think she makes an excellent TBS Champion. But who’s to say, what is down the line. As much as I love and respect Jade, if the opportunity presents itself, I think I’d be a great TBS Champion, too.“