Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir Get Team Name on AEW Dark
The team Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have a name following this week’s AEW Dark. On Tuesday’s episode, Rose and Shafir defeated Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro and after the match, Vickie cut a promo saying that they are know known as the Beast of Burdens.
Guerrero has been serving as Rose’s manager since July of 2020.
A dominant victory for @MarinaShafir & @NylaRoseBeast tonight on #AEWDark! Watch the full episode right here: ▶️ https://t.co/0TErnKFBKX pic.twitter.com/xlcwA4UZBu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022
After that absolute domination by @MarinaShafir & @NylaRoseBeast here on #AEWDark, @VickieGuerrero officially introduces them as the #BeastOfBurdens! ▶️ https://t.co/0TErnKo0mn pic.twitter.com/Fkptg1K4OF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2022
