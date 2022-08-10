Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir Get Team Name on AEW Dark

The team Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have a name following this week’s AEW Dark. On Tuesday’s episode, Rose and Shafir defeated Heather Reckless and Joseline Navarro and after the match, Vickie cut a promo saying that they are know known as the Beast of Burdens.

Guerrero has been serving as Rose’s manager since July of 2020.