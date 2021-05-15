wrestling / News
Nyla Rose Mimics a Classic Photo of The Rock
May 15, 2021
– AEW star and former Women’s World champion Nyla Rose posted an image on Twitter, showing her evoking a classic picture of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. She also put it to The Rock himself in the tweet, asking, “Hey @TheRock how’d I do? @VickieGuerrero”
It’s that iconic photo of Rock in his college days in the 1990s, where he’s wearing the silver chain, a black turtleneck, and a fanny pack. You can view the tweet and photo beside The Rock’s original one below.
Hey @TheRock how’d I do?
📸@VickieGuerrero pic.twitter.com/CEjXvmbLvh
— 💀Nyla Rosestradamus🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) May 15, 2021
