wrestling / News

Nyla Rose Mimics a Classic Photo of The Rock

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock WWE Raw 6-10-2002, Young Rock Dwayne Johnson

– AEW star and former Women’s World champion Nyla Rose posted an image on Twitter, showing her evoking a classic picture of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. She also put it to The Rock himself in the tweet, asking, “Hey @TheRock how’d I do? @VickieGuerrero”

It’s that iconic photo of Rock in his college days in the 1990s, where he’s wearing the silver chain, a black turtleneck, and a fanny pack. You can view the tweet and photo beside The Rock’s original one below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nyla Rose, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading