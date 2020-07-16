Nyla Rose Reveals New Manager at AEW Fight For the Fallen

Nyla Rose unveiled her new manager at tonight’s AEW Fight For the Fallen, and she’s a doozy. Rose appeared on tonight’s show and revealed tyhat she will be managed by Vickie Guerrero, who came out and cut a promo hyping Rose up. You can see video from the promo below.

Guerrero has previously done a guest commentary spot on AEW Dark, and said in an interview last month that “if I had a choice, an opportunity, I would love to be able to be managing a superstar in All Elite Wrestling.”