Nyla Rose Reveals New Manager at AEW Fight For the Fallen
July 15, 2020 | Posted by
Nyla Rose unveiled her new manager at tonight’s AEW Fight For the Fallen, and she’s a doozy. Rose appeared on tonight’s show and revealed tyhat she will be managed by Vickie Guerrero, who came out and cut a promo hyping Rose up. You can see video from the promo below.
Guerrero has previously done a guest commentary spot on AEW Dark, and said in an interview last month that “if I had a choice, an opportunity, I would love to be able to be managing a superstar in All Elite Wrestling.”
EXCUSE ME @VickieGuerrero #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Fo8VgXw2hM
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 16, 2020
So who got this one right??? Sound off below #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rHFyBRGL1U
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 16, 2020
