Nyla Rose On AEW Being Safe For LGBTQ Wrestlers

In an interview with Ring the Belle, Nyla Rose spoke about how the environment in AEW is safe and friendly for LGBTQ wrestlers. Here are highlights:

On being pushed as the face of the company: “I might disagree with you there. I don’t know that I’m necessarily the face of the company. Like, with what we’re doing and just such a shift in us being the alternative, this moment we all are the face of the company. That’s just my two cents. But I appreciate the compliment. But no, truly, each and every one of us for different reasons are the face of the company. We’re so diverse and everybody always wants to break down diversity into black or white or gay or straight or things like that. But diversity is diverse, like, you know we’ve got Darby Allin, Marko Stunt, myself, these are characters who don’t fit the archetype. It’s beautiful.”

On AEW as LGBTQ-friendly: “Absolutely. Absolutely. “I’ve said it a million times, I’ll say it a million more. It’s such a different environment. It’s very warm, very welcoming. Granted, when we’re running TV, everybody’s a little stressed, like ‘get out of the way!’ But no, it’s very warm, very welcoming. But everybody feels like a family. Like many families, we bicker and fight. We handle that all in the ring, but it’s been very welcoming.”

On who is the locker room leader: “Our vets are the leader. [Awesome] Kong by far is the one command in that locker room, and we all fall in line because she’s Awesome Kong. Just natural respect for her.”

