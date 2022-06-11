Nyla Rose On AEW Possibly Bringing In Women’s Tag Team Titles, Her Ideal Tag Partner

Nyla Rose likes the idea of AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles, and has weighed in on who her ideal tag partner would be. Rose weighed in on the topic during her appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the possibility of AEW Women’s Tag Team Championships: “I would love a second title run. At this stage, in AEW’s lineage, I’d personally would love to bring in some tag titles (for the women). That’s just me, well I shouldn’t say that’s just me, that’s a lot of people. We’ve got to wait for the right time. But I’m being impatient about it. I want it right now. Let’s do it, right now.”

On her ideal tag team partner: “There’s a few. If you’ve been following myself on Dark and Elevation, me and Emi Sakura, I think we make a great team. She’s someone I can trust and rely on. Diamante, our other counterpart. I would say Bunny, but her and Penelope have a really cool thing going. They’ve got a thing going on. I have tagged with the both of them, we’ve done some trios stuff. I think they look great together. So I’ll let them have that.”