Nyla Rose On Fans Who Criticize AEW For a Lack of Diversity: ‘We’re Getting There’

Nyla Rose recently weighed in on fans who say AEW is lacking in diversity, noting that it isn’t a criticism she obsesses over. Rose, who is a trans Black & Native American woman, spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody for a new interview and was asked about fans’ comments about AEW in that regard.

“I’m not going to obsess over that,” Rose said regarding the criticism within the context of her own being one of the top names in the women’s division. “When people look back and decide I’m finally black enough…oops, did I say that? The flowers will come. For right now, we’re going to keep doing the work, I’m gonna live forever.”

She continued, “It hurts a little bit, and it’s a sad thing to say, but I’m kind of used to it. Growing up, let’s put it out there, I was too white for the black kids and too black for the white kids. It’s a sad state. I do hope…you do see a little bit of the shift and I hope we continue that shift and continue to diminish that way of thinking. I’m lightly melanated, but I’m hella black and I’m proud. A lot of it is excitement, in a way, because we see that shift happening. It’s excitement coupled with that microwave site. We see that shift, ‘Oh, it’s happening, let’s go,’ and baby, it takes time. Chill. We’re getting there. Look at where we are, look at where we were. Use your brain, think about where we’re going to be. I get the excitement and people get hype over it, but just chill and enjoy the ride.”