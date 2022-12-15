Nyla Rose On Her Goals After She’s Done With Wrestling

In an interview with Vickie Guerrero for her Excuse Me podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Nyla Rose spoke about her goals for when she is done wresting, noting that she’d like a backstage role.

Vickie said: “Nyla is the most incredible producer, director, ‘shut up and do what I say’ person.”

When asked if she’d like to take on a director role when she retires, she replied: “I do. I absolutely do. Not just in the world of wrestling, but also in the world of wrestling. You know, my in-ring career’s only going to last for so long. Eventually, you know, my body is going to tap out, like, ‘Hey, homegirl, we can’t do this anymore.’ So, I’m going to have to find something else to do. I just love wrestling and I love the business so much, so being a part of it is what I want to do forever. So, if there’s ever an opportunity to move backstage, I definitely want to jump on that, but in the meantime if there’s ever an opportunity to direct a movie … I would love to take that chance.”

She added that she has ‘some ideas’ for movies she’d like to direct one day.