Nyla Rose On Taking Care of Her Mental Health, Importance of Having a Support System

Nyla Rose discussed taking care of her mental health while being a public figure and more during a new interview. Rose spoke with GameSpot’s Wrestle Buddies podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how she takes care of her mental health while being in the public eye: “Going to therapy, having a professional to talk to, realizing that I’m not alone. My own struggles, so many people that I wasn’t aware of, dealing with the same thing. A large part of that was me transitioning. Looking at the internet, a big help was the online community; the message boards and forums, saying, ‘Oh wow, it’s not just me, I’m not just a random weirdo in school or in a bedroom somewhere dealing with this.’ There are grown adults at jobs, teenagers, every walk of life dealing with the same thing I’m dealing with. Seeing that reflection in the populous was a huge burden off my shoulders. It normalized it for me. I no longer thought that I had these crazy thoughts or dreams that didn’t fit. I saw a wide variety of people were dealing with the same thing.

“That, coupled with the therapy and having someone to talk to and guide me, they’ve talked to other people and have seen it, they helped me realize that it is possible. It’s going to be a hard journey but it was absolutely possible. It totally changed everything for me. Without getting too heavy, no longer having those really really dark negative thoughts. Read between the lines if you will, but yes, I did have thoughts of not being here at one point and I’m happy to say I’ve recovered from that and no longer have those thoughts the same way. Some days are harder than others, but that’s where you have hotlines, people, your support system to talk to, help you, and keep you grounded,” she said.

On alternative ways to take care of your mental health: “Anything can be therapy. Painting can be cathartic for people. Whatever it might be, therapy isn’t what people think it is. On some level, just talking to your friend and getting all of that emotion out of your head, that’s a form of therapy and those are things largely overlooked. Having that support system is a huge part.”