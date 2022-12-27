Nyla Rose on the Evolution of Her Character in AEW

– During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose discussed the evolution of her character in AEW. Below are some highlights:

Nyla Rose on showing more of her personality in promos: “It feels kind of weird, if I’m being honest. Like, in a good way. A very welcomed weird. I didn’t expect it. But it did feel good. Just completely unexpected. I’m glad the fans are enjoying what’s happening and hopefully we get the opportunity to give them more of that. It’s definitely something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, but it’s like the natural evolution of the character.”

On how it’s difficult to get fans to be patient: “We live in such a microwave society now, people see something, they want it right now. It’s like, ‘Dude, just be patient. Enjoy the journey because when you look back on it, it’s going to make sense. Things are going to flow so much better. Just relax. Just relax.’ But nobody wants to relax and I can’t fault them. It’s a double edged sword. It feels good that they want you to give them everything at once, but please relax. We’re trying to create art. We’re trying to tell stories here.”